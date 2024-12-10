Published 06:48 IST, December 10th 2024
BREAKING: Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna Passes Away at 92
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and External Affairs Minister of India, SM Krishna has passed away at the age of 92.
Reported by: Digital Desk
