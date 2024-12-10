sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 'Sonia-Soros' Link | One Nation, One Election | Sanjay Malhotra | INS Tushil | Syria Civil War | Bomb Scare | India-Bangladesh Tensions |

Published 06:48 IST, December 10th 2024

BREAKING: Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna Passes Away at 92

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and External Affairs Minister of India, SM Krishna has passed away at the age of 92.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and External Affairs Minister of India, SM Krishna has passed away at the age of 92. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 06:48 IST, December 10th 2024