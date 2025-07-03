BREAKING: Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Joins IndiGo As Non-Executive Director

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines has announced the appointment of former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited. According to reports, Kant's appointment is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. As per airline officials, Amitabh Kant's impressive background and experience make him an ideal candidate for this role.

During his tenure as CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, also former G20 Sherpa, spearheaded several flagship national initiatives, including Make in India, Startup India, Incredible India, and God's Own Country. His leadership and vision played a pivotal role in elevating several backwards districts to top performers through the Aspirational Districts Program (ADP), recognised by the UNDP.

The officials stated that the former G20 Sherpa's appointment to IndiGo's board is expected to bring a fresh perspective and strategic insight to the airline's growth plans. With his extensive experience in policy-making and governance, he is well-equipped to drive IndiGo's global ambitions and contribute to the airline's continued success.

On his appointment, Amitabh Kant expressed his enthusiasm for joining the IndiGo board, saying, "I am delighted to join the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo). In under two decades, IndiGo has transformed air travel in India, emerging as a global benchmark for operational excellence and customer experience. With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India and transform our airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce."