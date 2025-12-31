BREAKING: Former US President John F Kennedy's Daughter Tatiana Schlossberg Dies At 35

Washington: Environmental journalist and daughter of former US President John F Kennedy, Tatiana Schlossberg, has died at the age of 35 after a battle with terminal cancer. Schlossberg's family announced her passing on social media, sharing a heartfelt statement.

According to reports, Tatiana was fighting against acute myeloid leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, before losing the battle to the disease.

Notably, Tatiana's journey with cancer began in May 2024, when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a disease that typically affects older people. Despite undergoing rounds of chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants, and participating in clinical trials, the cancer eventually took its toll. Her family and loved ones are left to pick up the pieces, remembering a bright light that shone too briefly.

As a journalist, Tatiana made a name for herself covering climate change and the environment for The New York Times' Science section. Her work was widely acclaimed, and her 2019 book ‘Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have’ won the Society of Environmental Journalists' Rachel Carson Environment Book Award in 2020.

Advertisement

Tatiana's experience with cancer gave her a unique perspective on the disease, and she used her platform to raise awareness about the need for more research and better policies.

In a moving essay published in The New Yorker, she criticised policies pushed by her mother's cousin, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, saying they could hurt cancer patients like her. Her mother Caroline Kennedy had urged senators to reject his confirmation.