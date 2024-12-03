sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:38 IST, December 3rd 2024

Four Workers Dead in Storage Tank Explosion in Gujarat's Bharuch

At least four workers were killed after a storage tank exploded at an industrial unit in the Ankleshwar GIDC area of Bharuch district in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
4 Workers Dead in Blast at Gujarat Industrial Unit
4 Workers Dead in Blast at Gujarat Industrial Unit | Image: X
Bharuch: At least four workers were killed after a storage tank exploded at an industrial unit in Ankleshwar GIDC area of Bharuch district in Gujarat on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Storage Tank Explosion In Gujarat's Bharuch

The blast occurred when labourers were working atop a storage tank inside the premises of Detox India Pvt Ltd, which is into industrial waste treatment, said Bharuch Superintendent of Police, Mayur Chavda.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a bursting steam pressure pipe in the ME plant.

Police personnel rushed to the spot for further investigation, said Chavda. 

Developing story, more to follow…

Updated 17:41 IST, December 3rd 2024

Gujarat