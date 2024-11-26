BREAKING: Goldy Brar Takes Responsibility For Blast Near Chandigarh Bar Owned by Badshah

Chandigarh: Gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara (affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang)), have claimed responsibility for a blast at a Chandigarh bar owned by rapper Badshah. In a social media post, the gangsters stated that they targeted De’orra restaurant and Sevillee Bar and Lounge, both owned by the singer-rapper.

According to the post, the restaurant owners had allegedly been approached with an extortion demand over the phone but failed to respond. While the authenticity of these claims remains unverified by Republic World, police investigations into the incident are underway.

Chandigarh Bar Blast

A low-intensity explosion occurred outside a bar-cum-lounge in the Sector 26 area of Chandigarh early on Tuesday. The explosion shattered the establishment's glass windows. No casualties were reported.

CCTV camera footage from the area purported to show an unidentified person throwing something towards the bar-cum-lounge and a cloud of smoke then engulfing the place. The police said they received a call regarding a "loud sound" from the area around 3:30 am.

After inspecting the spot, the police team recovered jute rope pieces. A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory collected the samples, the police said and added an investigation was underway.