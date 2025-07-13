BREAKING: Massive Fire Erupts on Freight Train at Tiruvallur Railway Station in Tamil Nadu

BREAKING: Train services between Arakkonam and Chennai were halted on Sunday (July 13) after a fire broke out on a goods train near Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, leading to the derailment of three wagons and a fuel leak. The incident occurred when the train was transporting fuel from Indian Oil Corporation in Chennai to Bengaluru, caused the fire to spread to five wagons. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Confirming the incident, Southern Railways said in a statement that preliminary reports indicate the derailment of three wagons led to a fuel leak, resulting in the fire.

Sources had earlier said that the accident caused significant disruption, blocking all trains passing through Tiruvallur. However, the Railways clarified that there has been no disruption on the route for express trains and that only certain trains were halted at various points as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety.