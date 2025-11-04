4 Dead, Several Injured as Trains Collide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

MEMU passenger train coach collided with a goods train near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, at around 4 PM today. As per early official estimates, two persons have been injured in the incident, while local reports claim six persons have lost their lives. Railway authorities have taken immediate action and dispatched resources to treat the injured, and rescue operations are underway.

According to early reports, a passenger train that travels on the Howrah-Bilaspur route ran into a stationary goods train head-on at Lalkhadan, near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The reasons behind the collision are not yet clear.

In the wake of the incident, a large crowd has gathered at the scene, and it is being reported that multiple bogies of the passenger train have derailed due to the impact between the two trains.

Railway officials have reached the scene to monitor the situation , and the injured have been taken to the nearby hospital.



With the rescue operations being carried out in full swing, there is a possibility that the number of injured and casualties may increase as rescuers continue their search in the mangled bogies. As of now, train operations have been suspended on the route to prioritize the rescue operation in order to mitigate further tragedies related to the incident.

Speaking to the media, Sanjeev Shukla, IG Bilaspur Range, said, “A MEMU train and a goods train collided, in which some people have been injured. The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to rescue a person trapped inside.”



Investigation into the incident to commence soon

Following the incident, officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause that led to the horrific accident. Investigators will be required to determine if it was a signalling issue or a case of human error that led to the tragedy.

Bilaspur Junction, which is a part of South Eastern Central Railway, is the busiest in Chhattisgarh with a steady traffic of passenger and freight trains crossing the station on a daily basis.

Compensation offered to bereaved families

Compensation has been announced for the families that have been impacted by the tragedy. A sum of Rs. 10 lakhs would be provided to the family of the deceased, while those with major and minor injuries would be receiving Rs. 5 lakhs and Rs. 1 lakh respectively.

Leaders offer their condolences

Reacting to the tragedy, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai offered his condolences on X. The post read, “The news of the train accident near Bilaspur is extremely heartbreaking. The Bilaspur District Collector has been informed, and instructions have been given to provide them with all possible assistance and relief efforts. The state government stands with the affected families during this difficult time. Teams from the railway and administration have immediately engaged in relief and rescue operations. All necessary resources and medical assistance are being ensured for the treatment of the injured. The state government is closely monitoring the situation with complete readiness and sensitivity.”

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, also reacted to the incident with a post on X. He said, “Deeply saddened to know about the loss of precious lives in the #TrainAccident near Bilaspur railway station in #Chhattisgarh. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones. Prayer for the early rescue of those who are trapped under debris and swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries.”

Emergency contacts

* BILASPUR – 7777857335, 7869953330

* CHAMPA – 8085956528

* RAIGARH – 9752485600

* PENDRA ROAD – 8294730162

* KORBA – 7869953330

* USLAPUR – 7777857338