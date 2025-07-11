BREAKING: Goods Train Derailed Between Lonavala and Karjat

New Delhi: A goods train derailed on Thursday afternoon near Monkey Hill station in the Ghat section between Lonavala and Karjat, causing disruption to several long-distance services, officials said. According to ANI, no injuries have been reported.

The derailment occurred around 2 pm when the brake van of the train came off the tracks near Monkey Hill, a halt station in the mountainous Bhor Ghat stretch of Maharashtra.

“There are no reports of anyone getting injured,” confirmed Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nile, speaking to PTI.