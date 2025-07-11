BREAKING: Goods Train Derailed Between Lonavala and Karjat

Updated 11 July 2025 at 17:19 IST
New Delhi: A goods train derailed on Thursday afternoon near Monkey Hill station in the Ghat section between Lonavala and Karjat, causing disruption to several long-distance services, officials said. According to ANI, no injuries have been reported.
The derailment occurred around 2 pm when the brake van of the train came off the tracks near Monkey Hill, a halt station in the mountainous Bhor Ghat stretch of Maharashtra.
“There are no reports of anyone getting injured,” confirmed Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nile, speaking to PTI.
Two Pune-bound trains were halted due to the incident, affecting traffic on the busy route.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 11 July 2025 at 16:43 IST