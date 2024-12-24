Published 18:26 IST, December 24th 2024
BREAKING: GRAP-IV Anti-pollution Restrictions in Delhi-NCR Revoked
Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across NCR.
Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across NCR. | Image: PTI
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across NCR. However, measures under stages-1, 2 and 3 will remain in force to manage pollution levels.
Updated 18:28 IST, December 24th 2024