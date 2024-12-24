sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ RG Kar Case | Middle-East Conflict | Crackdown on Infiltrators | Allu Arjun | Champions Trophy | Matt Gaetz |

Published 18:26 IST, December 24th 2024

BREAKING: GRAP-IV Anti-pollution Restrictions in Delhi-NCR Revoked

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across NCR.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Schools closed in Gurugram till November 25 amidst Severe AQI
Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across NCR. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across NCR. However, measures under stages-1, 2 and 3 will remain in force to manage pollution levels.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:28 IST, December 24th 2024