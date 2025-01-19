sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:56 IST, January 19th 2025

BREAKING: Gunfight Between Terrorists and Security Forces in JK's Sopore

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, according to the officials.

The encounter started after terrorists opened fire at security forces during a search operation in Zaloora Gujjarpati in Sopore police district.

According to the officials, there are no reports of any casualties in the operation so far. 

(More details awaited.)

Updated 20:02 IST, January 19th 2025