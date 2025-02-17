Updated 23:31 IST, February 17th 2025
BREAKING: Gyanesh Kumar Appointed As New Chief Election Commissioner
Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India.
New Delhi: Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, the Law Ministry announced on Monday.
