Hazard Warning For Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka: What We Know | Image: X

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Multi-Hazard Weather Warning’ for Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and several other regions. IMD posted the advisory on its official X handle.

The IMD warning marks a significant alert for densely populated states including the national capital Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The advisory comes hours after Mumbai was paralyzed by continuous downpour, flooding several low-lying areas and impacting transport services.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rain is very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan & Goa, and South Interior Karnataka,” the IMD stated.

Regions Under Severe Rainfall and Storm Threat

Extremely Heavy Rainfall likely in, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal

Very Heavy Rainfall expected in, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Heavy Rainfall possible in, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Northeastern states

Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds and Lightning Likely Across India

The warning also includes thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at various speeds, ranging from 30-60 kmph.

Thundersqualls (50-60 kmph) over Bihar and Gujarat

Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka