Hazard Warning For Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka: What We Know

Updated May 26th 2025, 17:55 IST
Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Multi-Hazard Weather Warning’ for Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and several other regions. IMD posted the advisory on its official X handle.
The IMD warning marks a significant alert for densely populated states including the national capital Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The advisory comes hours after Mumbai was paralyzed by continuous downpour, flooding several low-lying areas and impacting transport services.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rain is very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan & Goa, and South Interior Karnataka,” the IMD stated.
Extremely Heavy Rainfall likely in, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal
Very Heavy Rainfall expected in, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Heavy Rainfall possible in, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Northeastern states
The warning also includes thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at various speeds, ranging from 30-60 kmph.
Thundersqualls (50-60 kmph) over Bihar and Gujarat
Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka
Moderate gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and West Bengal
Published May 26th 2025, 17:42 IST