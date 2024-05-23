HD Devegowda warned his grandson and primary accused in the Karnataka sex tape scandal Prajwal Revanna, asking him to immediately return to India. | Image:X/@iPrajwalRevanna

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) President HD Devegowda on Thursday warned his grandson and primary accused in the Karnataka sex tape scandal Prajwal Revanna, asking him to immediately return to India. "I have issued a warning to @iPrajwalRevanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process", he wrote in a post on social media platform X".

“He should not test my patience any further”, the post further stated.

The now suspended JDS MP Prajwal Revanna is accused of sexually harassing several women and recording the acts.

I have issued a warning to @iPrajwalRevanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further. pic.twitter.com/kCMuNJOvAo — H D Deve Gowda (@H_D_Devegowda)

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said there is a process to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal and stated that the Centre is ready to cooperate in bringing him back to country.

Hitting out at the Congress government in Karnataka, he questioned why they did not file a case and detain Prajwal, before he left for abroad. The union minister also accused the Congress dispensation of trying to put the blame on the Centre and playing politics on the issue.

Joshi's remarks came after Chief Minister Siddarmaiah wrote a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take "prompt and necessary" actions to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

"There is a process to cancel diplomatic passports…Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Parameshwara have not responded to my question yet. The first pen drive containing clipping (explicit clippings allegedly involving Prajwal) came out on April 21 and Prajwal Revanna left for abroad on April 27. Were they guarding donkeys for seven days? Why didn't you file an FIR and detain him?," Joshi quipped.

“There is a process to get him (Prajwal) back from abroad and the Government of India is ready to extend cooperation to the state government by following necessary processes in accordance with law”, news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

The state government did not take any action in the matter until the first phase of polls were over because they couldn't afford to risk Vokkkaliga votes, the minister claimed.

Prajwal reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still absconding.

In his letter to PM Modi dated May 22, Siddaramaiah had said it is "disheartening" that his previous letter regarding cancelling Prajwal's diplomatic passport has not been acted-upon despite the gravity of the situation.

On May 1, the CM had written to PM Modi urging him to move the Union Ministries of External Affairs (MEA) and Home Affairs (MHA) to take swift action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal.

Stressing that the Siddaramaiah government was now trying to shift the blame on the Centre, Joshi asserted that this is a serious case and Prajwal will have to face punishment if found guilty.

Meanwhile, the MEA is processing the Karnataka government's request seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of Prajwal.

A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Special Court for Elected Representatives had on May 18 issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal, following an application moved by the SIT.

(With inputs from PTI)

