Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing on Kedarnath Highway in Rudraprayag | Video

Jammu: A helicopter made an emergency landing in Guptkashi, located in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, on Saturday after a suspected technical glitch. The incident caused momentary panic in the region, which sees regular helicopter activity due to ongoing Char Dham Yatra pilgrimages.

According to Additional Director General of Police Dr. V Murugesan informed that all passengers onboard the helicopter are safe, as per ANI.

Suspected Technical Issue

Preliminary information suggests the emergency landing was caused by a technical fault mid-air. The pilot acted swiftly and landed the chopper safely, preventing any injury or damage.

Authorities have not yet released details about the number of people on board or the operator of the helicopter.

Security, Aviation Teams Alerted