Published 16:43 IST, November 24th 2024
Hemant Soren Stakes Claim To Form Next JMM-Led Government In Jharkhand
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets governor to stake claim to form next state government | Image: Facebook
Ranchi: Hemant Soren on Sunday met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked a claim to form the next government led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state.
