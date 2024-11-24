sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:43 IST, November 24th 2024

Hemant Soren Stakes Claim To Form Next JMM-Led Government In Jharkhand

Hemant Soren Stakes Claim To Form Next JMM-Led Government In Jharkhand

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets governor to stake claim to form next state government
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets governor to stake claim to form next state government | Image: Facebook
Ranchi: Hemant Soren on Sunday met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked a claim to form the next government led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state. 

16:43 IST, November 24th 2024