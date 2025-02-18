Patna Firing: 4 Rounds Shot, 4 Detained; Raids On To Nab Absconding Accused

Patna: A firing incident in Patna’s Kankarbagh area on Tuesday afternoon at around 2 PM created panic among residents. Four criminals opened fire outside a house and later took shelter in a nearby building. The firing started over because of the land dispute issue.

As soon as the police received information, they launched an operation to catch the criminals. Upon reaching the spot, the criminals ran into a house and locked themselves inside.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, police teams from four stations rushed to the scene. Senior officers also moved towards the location, and heavy police deployment was made to maintain security and control the situation.

"It is reported that three to four criminals are hiding inside a house belonging to a man named Upendra Singh, a resident of Kankarbagh," an official said.

STF Team Present at Spot

Soon after the incident, the Special Task Force (STF) also reached the site to assist in the operation. The police completely surrounded the house from all sides. Using microphones, officers continuously appealed to the criminals to surrender.

The situation remained tense as police continued their efforts to bring the incident under control.

What does Patna SSP Say?

Senior police officers, including Patna SSP, also reached the site. Authorities appealed to the criminals to surrender while advising local residents to stay indoors. "People in the surrounding area have been urged to remain inside their homes. Many have locked their doors and windows," the official added.

"Four rounds of firing were done. Four people have been detained and taken into custody in the incident. No one was injured in the incident. All the civilians inside the building are safe. We are also trying to find out some of the goons who have absconded. The situation is normal. We are conducting raids at several places to find the other accused. We have not found Dharmendra", Patna SSP Awakash Kumar said.

The police have cordoned off the entire area, and further operations are underway. The situation is under control at the moment.