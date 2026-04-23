BREAKING: High Alert in Punjab, Haryana After Bomb Threat Email Targets PM, CMs, Railway Tracks

New Delhi: Security forces in Punjab and Haryana have been placed on high alert following a chilling email threat warning of multiple bomb blasts on railway tracks across both states on April 24.

The threat specifically targets the vital Ambala-Delhi rail corridor, along with major railway stations in Punjab, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, and Firozpur.

In an alarming escalation, the email also names the Prime Minister, the Union External Affairs Minister, and the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana as potential assassination targets.

The message further advises residents not to send children to school or travel by train on Thursday, citing safety concerns.

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