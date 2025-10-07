Updated 7 October 2025 at 20:38 IST
Himachal Pradesh Bus Tragedy: 12 Killed After Mountain Debris Falls On Private Bus
A private bus in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, was hit by mountain debris, resulting in eight deaths.
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Bilaspur: A deadly incident rocked Himachal's Bilaspur district, where stones and mountain debris fell on a private bus, resulting in at least 12 deaths. According to the police, the bus was carrying several passengers when the debris struck, resulting major incident.
According to reports, so far eight bodies have been recovered from the debris, and rescue teams are to rescue others trapped beneath the debris.
