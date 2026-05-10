'Will Take Assam Forward’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath as CM on May 12

New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma has been elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam, paving the way for the formation of the new government in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 12, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend the event as the chief guest.

The decision was finalised during the BJP Legislature Party meeting held in Guwahati in the presence of senior party leadership.

BJP Legislature Party Meeting Held in Guwahati

The crucial BJP legislative party meeting took place in Guwahati under the supervision of Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who were appointed as the Central Observer and Central Co-Observer respectively for the election of the legislative party leader.

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Several newly elected MLAs and NDA alliance leaders attended the meeting where Himanta Biswa Sarma’s name was formally approved for the top post.

After being elected, Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the people of Assam and party leadership for their continued support.

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He announced that the NDA Council of Ministers would take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the government’s focus would remain on development and long-term growth for the state.

“On May 12, the NDA Council of Ministers will take oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I request the people of Assam to continue blessing us in the future as well. We aim to take Assam forward and make it one of the most developed states in the country,” Sarma said.

Sarma also expressed gratitude to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and confirmed that BJP leaders would soon meet the Governor to stake claim to form the next government.

“I express my gratitude to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. We will meet the Governor of Assam to stake our claim to form the next government,” he added.

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Massive Preparations Underway Ahead of Oath Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness the presence of several high-profile leaders from across the country.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-ruled states are likely to attend the event. Representatives from different industries are also expected to be present at the ceremony in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said extensive preparations are underway ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit and the swearing-in event.

A high-level review meeting was held with the director general of police and senior officials to assess arrangements related to security, traffic management, venue readiness, protocol and interdepartmental coordination.

Sharing details, Kota said, “Arrangements related to security, traffic management, venue readiness, protocol and inter-departmental coordination were discussed in detail.”

He stressed the need for smooth coordination among all departments to ensure flawless execution of the event.