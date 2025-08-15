Historic Humayun Tomb's Wall Collapses In Delhi: 6 Dead, Several Injured

New Delhi: A portion of the roof of a room within the revered Dargah Sharif Patte Shah near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday, claiming the lives of at least 6 people. According to reports, among the deceased, three are women and three men. Apart from them, several others have sustained injuries and have been hospitalised.

The officials stated that upon receiving distress calls around 4.30 pm, teams from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the scene. The rescue operation was launched with personnel making efforts to locate and extract victims trapped beneath the debris. According to officials, several people were feared trapped, and five fire tenders were deployed to facilitate the rescue efforts.

The Delhi Police confirmed that 12 people were rescued from the site and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Vishal Kumar, an employee at Humayun's Tomb, played an active role in the rescue efforts, stating, "When we heard the noise, my supervisor came running. We called for people and the administration. Slowly, we took out the people who were trapped." The rescued victims received medical attention, with some sustaining injuries.

As the rescue operation continues, structural engineers and investigators are examining the site to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse. The area around the dargah has been sealed off to ensure safety and facilitate further investigation. The sources suggested that the roof's deterioration, worsened by recent rainfall, may have contributed to the collapse. Meanwhile, the ASI's maintenance policies have also come under scrutiny, with some questioning the adequacy of repairs and upkeep.

The Humayun's Tomb complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a revered historical monument attracting tourists worldwide. The incident has raised concerns about the structural integrity of ancient buildings and the need for regular maintenance.