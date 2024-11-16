Published 12:16 IST, November 16th 2024
Hyderabad-Bangkok Nok Air flight Declares Emergency After Bomb Threat, Security Checks Underway
A panic situation unfolded in wee hours of Saturday when an emergency was declared on the Nok Air Hyderabad-Bangkok flight.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Hyderabad-Bangkok Flight Makes Emergency Landing, Security Checks Underway | Image: X
