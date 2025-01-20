Hyderabad Man Shot Dead in Washington in Suspected Firing, Was Looking For a Job in US

Washington: A man from Hyderabad, who was living in the United States and was looking for a job, was shot dead in suspected firing by assailants in Washington.

Hyderabad Man Shot Dead in Washington

Ravi Teja, an Indian man who was living in the United States, was shot dead in suspected firing in Washington; the reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained and an investigation in the case is underway.

The Indian who was shot dead, Ravi Teja belonged from Hyderabad and lived in RK Puram Green Hills Colony. He had gone to the United States for his higher studies and was pursuing a Masters degree in March 2022. He had completed his education and was now actively looking for a job in the city.