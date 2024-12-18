If PM Modi Respects Dr Ambedkar Then He Should Sack Amit Shah Before 12 Tonight: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Union Home Minister Amit Shah , following remarks made by Shah on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, which sparked widespread protests from the opposition.

Speaking to the media, Kharge condemned Shah’s speech in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, accusing the Home Minister of disrespecting Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, and insulting Dalit communities. Kharge said that Shah’s statement was “condemnable and unfortunate,” alleging that the Home Minister had not only taunted the opposition but also disrespected Ambedkar’s legacy.

"Yesterday, Amit Shah insulted a Dalit leader. His comments were deeply offensive. Instead of acknowledging Ambedkar’s contributions, Shah tried to belittle Baba Saheb," Kharge said, referring to the late Dr. Ambedkar. “When the Prime Minister had the chance to call out Shah, he instead defended him. PM Modi even posted six tweets in support of his Cabinet colleague,” Kharge added.

Kharge went on to accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) of undermining the Constitution, suggesting that the party placed more value on the Manusmriti, a controversial ancient text, than the Indian Constitution. He asserted that the BJP’s disregard for the Constitution, which Ambedkar helped draft, was evident in their repeated praise of Manusmriti, a document that he claimed had no place for women or marginalized communities.