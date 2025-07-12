BREAKING: IIM Calcutta Student Alleges Rape at Hostel, Accused Arrested

Updated 12 July 2025 at 13:48 IST
New Delhi: A woman has accused a male student of raping her inside a boys’ hostel room at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta in Joka. According to sources, the victim was called to the hostel on the pretext of “counseling.” The two reportedly knew each other through professional interactions. Following the complaint, the accused, identified as Paramananda Jain, was detained for questioning late last night and subsequently arrested.
Developing story…
Published 12 July 2025 at 13:24 IST