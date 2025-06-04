BREAKING: IIT Delhi Student Found Dead In Hostel Room

An IIT student was found dead in a hostel room on Wednesday. | Image: X

New Delhi: A second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found dead inside his hostel room on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The student, identified as a biomechanical engineering undergraduate, was reportedly unresponsive for over a day before

Door Forced Open, Student Found Unconscious

According to a Delhi Police statement, a PCR call was received at the Kishangarh Police Station reporting that a student had not opened his hostel room door for an unusual duration.

The station house officer (SHO) along with police personnel rushed to the scene. When they found the door locked from inside, fire services were called to assist in gaining entry.

Upon opening the room, the male student was found lying unconscious on the bed. IIT medical staff who arrived at the scene declared him dead on the spot.

Last Seen on June 2, Suspicion Raised by Peers

Initial inquiries suggest that the student had dinner on June 2 and went to his room. However, when he was not seen or contacted by any fellow students on June 3, concerns grew. Hostel authorities were informed, who then alerted security and the police.

Police reported no visible signs of external injuries on the student’s body. However, vomit was found on the floor, pointing toward a possible medical issue.

To investigate further, the Crime Team and Forensic Unit were called in to examine the room and gather evidence.