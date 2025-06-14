BREAKING: IMA Writes to Tata Group, Demands Similar Compensation for Medical Students Killed in Air India Plane Crash

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday wrote a letter to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to medical students affected by the June 13 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The IMA’s letter comes amid national mourning over the tragic incident that claimed 274 lives, including both passengers and people on the ground.

In its letter, the IMA specifically requested that the conglomerate offer aid to students from Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College, several of whom were present at the crash site and either sustained injuries or lost their lives.

“We humbly request you to consider extending financial assistance and necessary support to the medical students present at the crash site who were injured or lost their lives in this unfortunate event,” the IMA wrote.

Tata Confirms Rs 1 Crore Relief, Full Medical Support

In response to growing calls for support, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson later announced that the Tata Group would provide Rs 1 crore to the families of all those who died in the crash, including those on the ground. Wilson confirmed that all medical expenses for the injured would be fully covered.