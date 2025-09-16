Updated 16 September 2025 at 00:12 IST
BREAKING: Income Tax Department Extends ITR Filing Deadline To September 16
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
BREAKING: Income Tax Department Extends ITR Filing Deadline To September 16 | Image: Meta AI
New Delhi: The Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2025-26 has been extended the due date of the filing the ITR by the income tax department.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 00:12 IST