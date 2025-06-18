India Launches Operation Sindhu To Evacuate Citizens From Iran

Breaking News: India has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens from Iran, as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate.

India Launches Operation Sindhu

As part of the operation, 110 Indian students were safely moved from northern Iran to Armenia on June 17, before being flown to New Delhi on June 18.

The Indian government has set up emergency helplines and a 24x7 control room to assist nationals in Iran, ensuring their safe relocation.

Indian nationals in Iran are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, and with the 24x7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Emergency Helpline numbers of Embassy of India in Tehran

For call only : +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709

Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

Zahedan: +98 9396356649

Email- cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Helpline numbers of 24 X 7 Control Room set-up by Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi

800118797 (Toll free) , +91-11-23012113 , +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905

WhatsApp: +91-9968291988 ; Email- situationroom@mea.gov.in