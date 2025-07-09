India Proud To Have Stood With Namibia During Freedom Struggle, Says PM Modi

Breaking: During his speech in Windhoek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in India's support for Namibia's freedom struggle, stating that India stood firmly with Namibia during its fight for independence and hosted the first overseas office of SWAPO in New Delhi, reflecting the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

“India proud to have stood with namibia during freedom struggle," said PM Modi while addressing the Parliament of Namibia.

Adding further PM said, India and Namibia have much in common. We both fought colonial rule. We both value dignity and freedom. Our constitution guides us to uphold equality, liberty and justice. We are part of the Global South, and our people share hope and dreams."

Standing Ovation for PM Modi

PM Modi received a standing ovation as he begins his address at the Parliament of Namibia, a moment of pride and honour for India.