IndiGo Appoints IATA Chief Willie Walsh as New CEO After Pieter Elbers' Exit

New Delhi: IndiGo has announced the appointment of Willie Walsh, the current director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as its new chief executive officer.

According to the airline’s official statement, Walsh’s tenure at IATA will conclude on July 31, and he is expected to assume his role at IndiGo no later than August 3, subject to regulatory approvals.

Who is Willie Walsh?

Walsh is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in global aviation. He has previously served as CEO of British Airways and International Airlines Group (IAG), and began his career as a pilot with Aer Lingus in 1979, later becoming its CEO.

Since April 2021, he has been serving as the director general of IATA, representing the global airline industry.

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IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta, welcoming the appointment, described Walsh as an exceptional leader with a proven track record in managing large-scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics.

As CEO, Walsh will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of IndiGo. His role will focus on enhancing operational performance, expanding the airline’s network, strengthening its commercial strategy, and improving customer experience.

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The airline said his appointment marks a new phase of transformation as IndiGo looks to consolidate its position in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Walsh said he was delighted to take on the role and highlighted IndiGo’s strong foundation and future potential.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation. What stands out most to me are its people, their passion, professionalism and commitment," he added.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration, innovation, and creating sustainable value as the airline prepares for its next phase of growth.

“The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and IndiGo is extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation to build a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders,” he added.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns Over 'Personal Reasons'

Walsh’s appointment comes weeks after the abrupt resignation of former CEO Pieter Elbers, who stepped down citing “personal” reasons.

Elbers’ exit followed intense scrutiny over IndiGo’s operational crisis in December, when the airline cancelled over 4,500 flights, the biggest disruption in its two-decade history.

"I herewith submit my resignation from the position of CEO of IndiGo with effect from today. I would request that the notice period may be waived off," Elbers said.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., March 10, 2026, inter-alia, took note of the resignation tendered by Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer. He will be relieved from the service of the Company effective close of business hours on March 10, 2026, as per the passenger carrier's bourse filing dated March 10.

Following his resignation on March 10, IndiGo’s co-founder and managing director Rahul Bhatia temporarily took charge of the airline.