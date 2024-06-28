sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:40 IST, June 28th 2024

IndiGo Cancels All Flights From Delhi Airport T1 Until Midnight; SpiceJet Operations Hit

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: All flights from Delhi Airport T1 have been cancelled until 0000 hrs, June 29, Indigo said in an advisory.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indigo
The operations of airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet have been disrupted following a roof collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport. | Image: Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:36 IST, June 28th 2024