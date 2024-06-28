Published 13:40 IST, June 28th 2024
IndiGo Cancels All Flights From Delhi Airport T1 Until Midnight; SpiceJet Operations Hit
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: All flights from Delhi Airport T1 have been cancelled until 0000 hrs, June 29, Indigo said in an advisory.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The operations of airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet have been disrupted following a roof collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport. | Image: Republic World
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:36 IST, June 28th 2024