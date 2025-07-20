BREAKING: IndiGo Flight 6E 6591 To Hyderabad Makes Emergency Landing In Tirupati

Tirupati: An IndiGo flight bound for Hyderabad was forced to return to Tirupati shortly after take-off on Sunday evening, leaving passengers without transit for the night. According to reports, IndiGo flight 6E 6591, an Airbus A321, took off from Tirupati airport at 7.55 pm but was in the air for just over half an hour before turning back to Tirupati and landing at 8.30 pm.

Sources claimed that the reason for the unexpected return of the IndiGo flight remains unclear, with IndiGo officials at the airport stating that a technical team is currently assessing the aircraft. No official statement has been issued by the airline yet, but passengers were informed that the flight would not be proceeding to Hyderabad due to technical difficulties.

As per reports, the flight was the last scheduled service to Hyderabad for the day, and passengers were requested to leave the airport premises after the return. An airline representative confirmed that an alternative flight has been arranged for 8.20 am on Monday to accommodate the affected passengers. After the decision, the passengers would have to spend the night elsewhere and return to the airport for their rescheduled flight.

Earlier, in May 2024, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to return to the aerobridge at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport after the crew spotted an overbooked passenger just before take-off. The airline later clarified that the passenger was an IndiGo staff member who was flying on a standby basis.