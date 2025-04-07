IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After Woman Dies Onboard

Updated April 7th 2025, 15:17 IST
New Delhi: An IndiGo flight en route from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to make an emergency landing at Chikalthana Airport in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday night after an 89-year-old woman died onboard, news agency PTI reported, citing an airport official.
The passenger, identified as Sushila Devi from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly feeling unwell during the flight. According to an airport official, the flight landed at 10 PM on Sunday.
Upon landing, a medical team was on standby at Chikalthana Airport to attend to Sushila Devi. The woman was declared dead shortly after the plane landed. Airport officials confirmed that the MIDC CIDCO police station completed the necessary formalities following the incident.
The flight was later allowed to continue its journey to Varanasi.
Published April 7th 2025, 14:01 IST