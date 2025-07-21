BREAKING: IndiGo Flight With 140 Onboard Makes Emergency Landing Due To Tech Snag

Indore: An IndiGo flight from Goa to Indore made an emergency landing at Indore Airport after reporting a technical snag just before landing on Monday. The IndiGo aircraft, which was operating as flight 6E 813, landed safely at the Indore airport, and all passengers on board were evacuated from the flight.

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, the technical snag was reported just before the aircraft began its descent into Indore. Despite the issue, the pilots were able to land the plane safely, and emergency services were on standby as a precautionary measure.

The IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft would undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. "IndiGo flight 6E 813 operating from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore on 21 July 2025 reported a technical snag just before landing. The aircraft landed safely in Indore, and will undergo necessary checks, as per mandatory procedures, before resuming operations," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline has assured flyers that it is working to minimise the impact on subsequent flights and apologised for any inconvenience caused. "We are making all efforts to minimise its impact on any subsequent flights and regret any inconvenience that may be caused to our customers. We remain committed to maintaining the highest level of safety for our customers, crew, and aircraft," the IndiGo spokesperson added.