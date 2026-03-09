IndiGo's Manchester-Bound Flight Makes U-Turn Mid-Air Over Ethiopia, Returns to Delhi

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Manchester made a sudden mid-air U-turn near the Ethiopia–Eritrea border and returned to the national capital on Monday due to last-minute airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing situation in West Asia.

In an official statement, IndiGo said the flight had to return due to last-minute airspace restrictions linked to the ongoing situation in West Asia.

“Due to the evolving situation in and around the Middle East, some of our flights may take longer routes or experience diversions,” the airline said.

The flight, operating as IndiGo 6E033 and conducted by Norse, was en route to the Manchestar when it altered its course over East Africa.

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft made the U-turn while flying near the Ethiopia–Eritrea border over East Africa before heading back to Delhi.

In a post on X, the flight tracking platform stated, “IndiGo flight 6E33 (operated by Norse) made a U-turn on the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea and is returning to Delhi. This was the first IndiGo Delhi-Manchester flight since the 26th of Feb.”

The flight marked the airline’s first Delhi–Manchester service since February 26, after disruptions caused by the recent outbreak of the Middle East conflict.

Further, the airline reassured that they were working with relevant authorities to explore the possibilities of resuming the journey and emphasised that the safety and security of passengers, crew and aircraft remain its highest priority.