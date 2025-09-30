BREAKING: IndiGo’s Mumbai-Delhi Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Declared At Delhi Airport

In a statement, IndiGo confirmed the incident: “A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on September 30, 2025. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations. We have made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities,” an airline spokesperson said.