BREAKING: IndiGo’s Mumbai-Delhi Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Declared At Delhi Airport
Flight 6E 762, carrying around 200 passengers, was placed under full emergency protocols at the Delhi airport. Security agencies swiftly conducted checks, and preliminary assessment found the threat to be non-specific.
New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi triggered a major security scare on Tuesday morning after receiving a bomb threat, according to sources.
In a statement, IndiGo confirmed the incident: “A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on September 30, 2025. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations. We have made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities,” an airline spokesperson said.
Authorities said the situation is under control and the flight was cleared for operations after thorough security checks.
