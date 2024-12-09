sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Bangladesh Tensions | Bomb Scare | Delhi Polls | 'Sonia-Soros' Link | Syria Civil War |

Published 17:44 IST, December 9th 2024

BREAKING: Internet Ban Lifted in Several Districts of Manipur

The temporary suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts of Manipur has been lifted on Monday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: The temporary suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts of Manipur has been lifted on Monday, said an order issued by the state home department. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:44 IST, December 9th 2024