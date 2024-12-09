Published 17:44 IST, December 9th 2024
BREAKING: Internet Ban Lifted in Several Districts of Manipur
The temporary suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts of Manipur has been lifted on Monday.
Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: The temporary suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts of Manipur has been lifted on Monday, said an order issued by the state home department.
