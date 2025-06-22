BREAKING: Iraqi National Arrested in Bihar's Champaran District

Champaran (Bihar): An Iraqi national has been arrested in East Champaran district of Bihar for trying to "illegally" cross over to adjoining Nepal, an official said on Sunday.

Iraqi National Arrested in Bihar

According to Deputy SP in charge of Raxaul sub-division, Dhirendra Kumar, the person, arrested on Saturday, has been identified as Fauji Hamid Al Bayati (47), a resident of Baghdad.

"He was caught by a joint team of local police and immigration department. He claimed to be a software engineer employed with a Dubai-based company, and was in India on a tourist visa," Kumar said.