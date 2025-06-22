BREAKING: Iraqi National Arrested in Bihar's Champaran District

Updated 22 June 2025 at 18:17 IST
Champaran (Bihar): An Iraqi national has been arrested in East Champaran district of Bihar for trying to "illegally" cross over to adjoining Nepal, an official said on Sunday.
According to Deputy SP in charge of Raxaul sub-division, Dhirendra Kumar, the person, arrested on Saturday, has been identified as Fauji Hamid Al Bayati (47), a resident of Baghdad.
"He was caught by a joint team of local police and immigration department. He claimed to be a software engineer employed with a Dubai-based company, and was in India on a tourist visa," Kumar said.
Published 22 June 2025 at 17:37 IST