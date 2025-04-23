Israel Will Support India If There Is A War Post Pahalgam, Team Netanyahu Confirms

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel Oren Marmorshtein said “Israel will stand with you. This is what friends do. We stand with India." | Image: X

New Delhi: Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Israel will stand by India in the event of a conflict, particularly in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

On Republic Media Network’s question of whether Israel would support India if it takes military action against Pakistan in retaliation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel Oren Marmorshtein said “Israel will stand with you. This is what friends do. We stand with India. It is our principled position."

The statement came just hours after the attack on tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Israel also drew parallels between the Pahalgam assault and its own struggles with terrorism, specifically referencing the Hamas-style attacks that have plagued Israel since October 7.

"We also feel that there is a great similarity with the attack that took place on Israeli soil. The setting may be different, but the massacre is the same. Like India, we are also victims of terrorism. The vicious terror targeting innocent civilians with a jihadi extremist mindset is something we understand deeply,” Marmorshtein said.

Israel expressed solidarity with India, acknowledging the ongoing global fight against radical terrorism.

"India is our friend, and this connection is important. We know how it feels when radical terrorists target your people. Israel will stand with India, and this is what we have done and will continue to do in the future,” he added.

The Pahalgam Massacre

The terror attack Xu referred to occurred on Tuesday, when militants opened fire on tourists near the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians including two foreigners and several domestic tourists. Terrorists, reportedly armed with military-grade weapons, had infiltrated from across the border.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi to chair an emergency security meeting. NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Jaishankar were also present as India assessed its response.