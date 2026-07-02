BREAKING: ISRO Bengaluru Receives Bomb Threat Via Email

New Delhi: The headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, triggering a massive security response and an intensive search operation.

According to police, the threatening email was addressed to the office of ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan. However, Officials said nothing suspicious has been found so far, though search operations continue.

Soon after the alert was received, multiple police teams, along with bomb disposal and bomb detection squads, rushed to the ISRO headquarters and launched a thorough sanitisation exercise.

The premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure while security personnel carried out an extensive search of the facility.

Advertisement

Further, Police have launched an investigation to trace the sender of the email and ascertain the motive behind the threat.

Investigators are also examining whether the email originated from outside India.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the threat appears to be part of a hoax campaign.