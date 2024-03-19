×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

BREAKING: IT Dept Conduct Raids At Bengaluru Eateries Owned By Meghana Foods

The Income Tax authorities on Tuesday, March 19, conducted raids at eateries owned by Meghana Foods in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
BREAKING: IT Dept Conduct Raids At Bengaluru Eateries Owned By Meghana Foods
BREAKING: IT Dept Conduct Raids At Bengaluru Eateries Owned By Meghana Foods | Image:Representative
Bengaluru: The Income Tax authorities on Tuesday, March 19, conducted raids at eateries owned by Meghana Foods in Bengaluru. The company, owned by Padma Atluri and Rambabu Mandava, has established presence in both tier-1 cities of Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The IT raids were carried out at their Koramangala and Indiranagar eateries, claimed sources. No such official statement has been issued by the agency yet. More details awaited. 

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

