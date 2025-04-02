Jaguar Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Gujarat: A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Suvarda village on Kalavad Road in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Wednesday. According to sources, one pilot has lost his life, while another managed to eject safely. The crash was reportedly caused by a system malfunction.

Videos accessed by Republic reveal a massive blaze at the crash site, with thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage. The impact of the crash left the area engulfed in flames, prompting an immediate response from authorities.

Senior officials, including the SP and Collector, rushed to the scene, coordinating efforts to assess the situation. Meanwhile, fire department teams are working to douse the flames and secure the site, ensuring safety and preventing further damage.

All About Jaguar Fighter Aircraft

The Jaguar fighter aircraft, developed jointly by Britain and France, is a twin-engine, ground-attack aircraft designed for deep penetration strike missions.

In service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) since 1979, the Jaguar has been a key asset for precision strikes, close air support, and reconnaissance.

Known for its rugged design, advanced navigation systems, and ability to carry a variety of weapons, including bombs, missiles, and rockets, the aircraft has played a vital role in multiple operations, including the Kargil War.