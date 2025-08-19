Statehood On The Horizon? Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Bill To Be Introduced In Parliament Today

New Delhi: The Union government is set to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Centre's move comes amid speculation about the possible restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a region that was stripped of its special status with the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The proposed legislation, to be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is expected to address long-standing demands for political reforms in Jammu and Kashmir. Although the government has not officially confirmed the bill's contents, sources suggest that it may touch on issues such as electoral representation and local governance. The bill's introduction comes amid growing anticipation and optimism among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressing hope that something positive will happen for the Union Territory (UT) during the ongoing parliament session.

Notably, Amit Shah will introduce three important bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, including the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Constitutional Amendment Bill. The proposed legislations included the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. These bills, along with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, have been listed in the revised agenda for the day.

Among all the proposed bills, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has garnered considerable attention, as it seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

After the introduction, the bills will be referred to a Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament for detailed scrutiny. The committee will examine the bills and provide recommendations for their passage.