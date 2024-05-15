The development comes just a day after Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam was grilled by ED officials in Ranchi for over nine hours in connection with the money laundering case. | Image:@Alamgircongress

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand rural development minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam in money laundering case, Republic has learnt. The development comes just a day after Alam was grilled by ED officials in Ranchi for over nine hours in connection with the case.

Alam had arrived at the ED office around 11 am on Tuesday and came out of the office at around 8.30 pm.

"I have replied to whatever questions were asked," he told reporters after stepping out of the ED office.

Earlier on Tuesday, before entering the office of the federal agency, Alam had said that he abides by the laws and that he was at the ED office to face questioning.

The ED had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42), following the seizure of over Rs 32 crore in cash from a premises linked to them.

Alam, 70, was asked to depose at the zonal office of the ED in Ranchi on Tuesday for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the state's rural development department.

(With inputs from PTI)