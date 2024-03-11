Advertisement

New Delhi: After a gap of over four years, Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union (JNUSU) elections will be held on March 22 and the results will be out on March 24. JNUSU elections were held in September 2019 for the last time.

The electoral events are expected to begin on Monday with the publication and correction of the tentative voters' list. The committee has emphasised that any corrections to the voters' list will have to be made well in advance before the filing of nominations. Moreover, the poll panel has unveiled plans to hold various events, including a presidential debate aimed at facilitating open dialogue amongst candidates. In addition, a series of General Body Meetings (GBMs) has also been planned to provide a platform for dialogue and deliberation on topical issues.

2019 JNUSU polls

In 2019 JNUSU polls, the united front of Left student organisations SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF emerged victorious with Aishe Ghosh elected as president, defeating arch-rival RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.