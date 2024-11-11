Published 10:38 IST, November 11th 2024
Justice Sanjiv Khanna Sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India
Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- India News
Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as next CJI | Image: PTI
