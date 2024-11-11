sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:38 IST, November 11th 2024

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sanjiv Khanna
Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as next CJI | Image: PTI
10:20 IST, November 11th 2024