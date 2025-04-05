Justice Yashwant Varma Secretly Sworn in As Allahabad HC Judge Amid Inquiry Over Cash Row

Justice Yashwant Varma took oath on Saturday as a judge of the Allahabad High Court, amid the ongoing in-house inquiry over cash row. | Image: X

New Delhi: Justice Yashwant Varma took oath as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday, amid the ongoing in-house inquiry over allegations of unaccounted cash found at his official residence in Delhi. Unlike the usual public and formal oath-taking ceremonies attended by dignitaries, Justice Varma opted for a private swearing-in within his chamber, as reported by Live Law.

Transfer Notification and Legal Context

The Central Government officially notified Justice Varma's repatriation to the Allahabad High Court on March 28, following the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium made on March 24.

Justice Varma, who originally belonged to the Allahabad High Court, had been transferred to the Delhi High Court in 2021.

His repatriation, however, has raised concerns, amid protests from the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, which opposed his return amidst the ongoing inquiry.

Allegations and Inquiry Details

Justice Varma became embroiled in controversy on March 21, when news reports revealed that a fire at a storeroom in his official bungalow led to the discovery of sacks of cash.

Following the incident, on March 22, the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, formed a 3-judge panel to conduct an in-house inquiry into the allegations.

The inquiry is ongoing, and the Delhi High Court Chief Justice's report, along with a video of the fire-dousing operation, was made public by the Supreme Court.

Justice Varma, in his defense, has denied any involvement with the cash found, labeling the accusations as part of a conspiracy against him.

Supreme Court and Delhi High Court Actions

In light of the ongoing investigation, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi High Court to withdraw judicial duties from Justice Varma on March 24.