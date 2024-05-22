Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Cancels Bail of Teen Driver

Advertisement

Pune: The Juvenile Justice Board canceled the bail of Pune teen driver who killed two in Porsche crash. The board said that the minor would have to be sent to a child observation centre. The 17-year-old, driving a luxury Porsche car, allegedly killed two software engineers in Pune while reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The teenager's father, a well-known real estate developer, Vishal Agarwal, was detained in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, by sleuths of the crime branch. Earlier, Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old accused, was sent to police custody until May 24. Vishal Agarwal, had been absconding right after his son crashed his BMW car in the city’s Kalyani Nagar on Sunday night, reportedly in a drunk state after partying in two local pubs.

The police have registered a case against Vishal Agarwal under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While Section 75 deals with "wilful neglect of a child or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses", Section 77 deals with supplying a child with “intoxicating liquor or drugs”, as reported in PTI.

Today, some onlookers allegedly threw ink at the police vehicle carrying Vishal Agarwal around 2:30 pm, as he was being brought to a the Pune Sessions Court in Shivajinagar. Vishal Agarwal and two employees of the Blak pub. Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, were produced before additional sessions judge SP Ponkshe today.

Teen Barred from Driving till Age 25

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said that the 17-year-old boy, who was said to be driving the car, will be barred from getting a driving licence until he turns 25 years of age, and the luxury car will also not be allowed to register at any RTO office for 12 months as its existing temporary registration will be cancelled as per the provisions in the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Police Uncover Underworld Connection, Agarwal Family Linked to Chhota Rajan

Pune Police also confirmed that the Pune teen's family has connections with the underworld, linking them to gangster Chhota Rajan. SK Agarwal, the grandfather of the 17-year-old prime accused in the recent hit-and-run case in Pune that killed two young techies, has been implicated in a high-profile murder case involving the underworld.