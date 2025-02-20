BREAKING: Kapil Mishra Sworn-in as Minister in Delhi CM's Cabinet

Delhi CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live: Roads leading to Ramlila Maidan were lined with saffron flags and banners as BJP leaders and workers gathered to celebrate what they called a ‘historic moment’—the party’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years. The swearing-in ceremony of Rekha Gupta as the new chief minister, alongside her council of ministers, was marked by grand preparations and heightened security.

Delhi CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: BJP leader Kapil Mishra took oath as Minister at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday noon, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , and other top brass of the BJP.

In a ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan, the LG VK Saxena administered the oath of office to Delhi's new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, while Parvesh Sharma took oath as minister. Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood also took oath to serve the people of Delhi, as the BJP made inroads after 27 years.

Once a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal -led government, Mishra had a tumultuous political journey as he held the cabinet as water resources minister, moving from AAP to BJP after accusing his former colleagues Kejriwal and Satyender Jain of corruption. He secured a decisive victory from Karawal Nagar, defeating AAP’s Manoj Kumar Tyagi by over 23,000 votes.

Delhi CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: BJP leadership had been strategizing for months before finalising Rekha Gupta’s name as the chief ministerial pick. Her appointment came as surprise to everybody, but it signals the party’s aggressive push to establish a stronghold in Delhi and always make a face to the 'Karyakarta' who has burned the proverbial midnight oil for BJP in a state where AAP has dominated for the last decade.