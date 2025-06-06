Republic World
  • BREAKING: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s Political Secretary K Govindaraj Shunted Out Days After Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

Updated 6 June 2025 at 15:44 IST

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s political secretary, MLC K Govindaraj, has been removed from his post with immediate effect, just three days after the stampede incident at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL 2025 winner Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory celebrations.. Known for his close ties with sports authorities, Govindaraj’s exit comes amid public outcry over the crowd mismanagement.

Published 6 June 2025 at 15:37 IST